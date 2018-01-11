Transportation Panel Suggests Increase to Missouri Gas Tax

Drivers could soon see an increase in gas prices. Missouri lawmakers are looking into raising the state gas tax to raise revenue for road maintenance and repair.

The 21st Century Task Force submitted an annual report of Missouri’s transportation system and is recommending a 10 cent increase to Missouri’s current gas tax and a 12 cent increase for diesel fuel.

The suggested gas tax could bring in approximately $430million annually for state to maintain and improve roads and highways.

Assistant District Engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) Northwest Region, Martin Liles said the current gas tax rate does not compete with inflation and the rising costs of maintenance.

“We’ve got a fuel tax currently at 17 cents and that hasn’t been raised since 1996. That hasn’t kept up with inflation, so we strive very hard to do our due diligence with the money we have to try to take care of the system that we maintain,” Liles said.

According to MODOT, Missouri is the seventh largest highway system, covering 33,884 miles of roadway, but ranks 47th in revenue generated per mile.



If the legislature passes, the final decision on the state gas tax rate will be made by voters in November.