Truck Carrying Bees Overturns

(Holt County, Mo.)- A semi-truck carrying bees overturned in an accident Sunday night forcing the closure of the driving lane of northbound I-29 at mile marker 90, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Patrol said the truck collided with a single passenger vehicle just south of Craig and both drivers were treated for minor injuries.

The amount of bees killed and remaining in the area is unknown.

The Patrol said beekeepers have been working the scene Monday.

The accident is still under investigation.