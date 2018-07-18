Trump to speak at VFW convention in Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) - President Donald Trump will speak at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 119th Annual Convention in Kansas City next week.

"He will address the Veterans of Foreign Wars 119th Annual Convention," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. "President Trump is committed to our veterans, and his work to reform the VA, and to ensure veterans are given the care and support they deserve. The President looks forward to being with the more than 4,000 veterans in attendance."

The convention will take place July 23-25 at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Trump will speak on Tuesday, July 24.