Trump to speak at VFW convention in Kansas City

President Donald Trump will speak at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 119th Annual Convention in Kansas City next week.

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) - President Donald Trump will speak at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 119th Annual Convention in Kansas City next week.

"He will address the Veterans of Foreign Wars 119th Annual Convention," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. "President Trump is committed to our veterans, and his work to reform the VA, and to ensure veterans are given the care and support they deserve. The President looks forward to being with the more than 4,000 veterans in attendance."

The convention will take place July 23-25 at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Trump will speak on Tuesday, July 24.

We continue to see rain and thunderstorms across the Midwest on Tuesday and the rain chances will continue until Friday. The heat will move to the south of us and we will enjoy temperatures in the mid 80s.
