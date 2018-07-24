Trump to visit KC today

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) President Donald Trump is on his way to Kansas City.

The president is expected to speak to about 4,000 veterans at the Veterans of Foreign Wars' national convention at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday.

Trump's speech was originally scheduled for the Kansas City Convention Center but was later moved to the auditorium.

Trump will also attend a luncheon fundraiser for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley after his remarks at to the VFW at an undisclosed location.