Trump to visit KC today

The president is expected to speak to at the Veterans of Foreign Wars' national convention at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 10:26 AM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) President Donald Trump is on his way to Kansas City.

The president is expected to speak to about 4,000 veterans at the Veterans of Foreign Wars' national convention at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday.

Trump's speech was originally scheduled for the Kansas City Convention Center but was later moved to the auditorium.

Trump will also attend a luncheon fundraiser for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley after his remarks at to the VFW at an undisclosed location.

High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
