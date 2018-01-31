Two Cold Fronts Will Push Us Back Into Reality

After a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wednesday night.

We'll then have another cold front push through early on Thursday. Behind it, temperatures will be dropping from the lower 30s to the upper 20s by Thursday afternoon with partly sunny skies. On Friday, temperatures will be in the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies. It's also Groundhog Day, so let's see if Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow and predict six more weeks of winter or not see it and predict an early Spring.

Heading into the weekend, we'll have partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 40. We could still see a chance for snow showers into Sunday with highs only in the lower 20s. We'll also have a chance for a rain/snow mix late Monday into Tuesday with highs in rhw lower 30s. We'll continue to watch things!

