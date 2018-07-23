Two Republican candidates eyeing Judges' seat

At the Buchanan County Courthouse, Melissa Lawyer says it's important to be force for positive change.

"I've always strongly believed that if you want to see a change be the change you wanna see." said Lawyer, Interim Judge of the 5th Circuit Court. Its that belief that led her to a career of service.

"When I graduated law school, I immediately went to work for the state of Missouri in Jeff City." said Lawyer.

After serving in the capital, she made her way back to her hometown here in St. Joseph, and was eventually appointed to the role of Judge.

"When the opportunity presented itself, I applied because I thought I could be fair, I could be respectable, and that I was well suited for the position."said Lawyer.

The other candidate, Kate Schaefer, also feels suited for the position.

"I grew up here, born and raised here in St. Joseph Missouri, I went to Central High School, went to Missouri Western," said Schaefer, prosecuting attorney for Buchanan County.

Another hometown candidate, Shaefer says being involved in a variety of task forces provides a constant presence in her community.

"I'm just consistently in our community trying to better it." said Schaefer.

Schaefer shares the love of public service with Lawyer, but Schaefer serves in a different way.

"I've been in public service my entire career, all 15 years that I've been a lawyer, I've been a prosecuter. That's all I've really wanted to do is work with my community." said Schaefer.

For her, that work is a 24/7 comittment.

"As a prosecuter, you are in a courtroom everyday of your career." said Schaefer.

In the courtroom, both women have seen the challenges that St. Joseph faces.

"We have some major drug issues, we've got crime, poverty, mental illness," said Lawyer.

Those challenges however, are inspiring both candidates to do what they can to conquer them.



"I've always wanted to do what I thought I could to make the community better." said Schaefer.

"One of my goals is to truly hear people out because that's what this [court system] is designed for." said Lawyer.



Judge Lawyer was named to the bench by former governor Eric Greitens and is currently serving out the remaining term of long-time 5th circut judge Randall Jackson who retired. Lawyer and Schaeffer are running against each other in the Repbulican Primary.

David Peppard is the only Democrat running, the primary will be on August 7th.