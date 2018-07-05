Two SUVs crash at intersection of Noyes Blvd. and Jules St.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two SUVs collided at the intersection of Noyes Blvd. and Jules St., taking out a traffic light Wednesday night.

The wreck happened some time after 11 p.m.

Multiple ambulances were on the scene. The first responders put at least two people on stretchers and left. At least 5 police cars responded to the scene.

Authorities closed off Noyes Blvd., and Jules St., about a block in all directions of the intersection. The roads were closed until about 12:30 a.m.

The St. Joseph Police Department has not released any details about the wreck.

KQ2 spoke with two neighbors who said they heard the wreck but did not see it. One neighbor said the neighborhood has seen a spike in crime and accidents recently. He said it was the second time he has seen a traffic light taken out by a crash at that intersection.