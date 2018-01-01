Two Separate Traffic Incidents Occurred on Noyes Wednesday Morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first accident happened at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Noyes Boulevard and Jules Street.

Scroll for more content...

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on Noyes while a 2016 Dodge Caravan, which is a Buchanan County prisoner transport, was traveling eastbound on Jules.

The Caravan had the green light at the intersection with Noyes when the driver of the Tahoe failed to stop for a red light.

The Caravan struck the Tahoe in the front right causing it to rotate and slide off the roadway and knock over a traffic signal.

At the time of the accident, the Caravan was transporting a 22-year-old inmate who suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care by a Buchanan County ambulance.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 33-year-old woman, also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as well. Everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

The second incident occurred just before 11 a.m. a block away at the intersection of Noyes and Faraon.

A white passenger car struck a tan sedan occupied by three people. The white vehicle then fled the scene westbound on Faraon.

The driver of the tan sedan had a minor head injury but refused medical treatment.

Police are still looking for a white passenger vehicle with extensive front end damage driven by a white male.

If you have any information on the suspect vehicle, please call Brendan McGinnis of the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4882.