Two St. Joseph Residents Killed in Fatal Crash

(WINSTON, Mo.) Two St. Joseph residents were pronounced dead after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree Friday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. inside Winston city limits along U.S. Highway 69. A Missouri State High Patrol crash report shows the driver, Brent Murphy, 21, and a passenger, Nicole Burleson, 37, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, Devin Royle, 25, was taken by LifeFlight to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries.

Sergeant Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they received a call just before 3:30 p.m. about a domestic violence incident occurring inside of a vehicle.

Officials said a trooper spotted the vehicle, a 2003 Toyota Camry, on I-35 traveling northbound well over the posted speed limit. The trooper attempted to pull the Camry over when the vehicle took off.

The trooper then gave chase after the vehicle on I-35, where the vehicle exited the interstate onto U.S. Highway 69. The trooper continued to pursue the vehicle until they approached the town of Winston.

The trooper then terminated the pursuit upon entering the city limits of Winston. Angle said the trooper was attempting to turn around when he witnessed the vehicle loose control and hit a tree.

Angle said the Camry was traveling north on 69 when it crossed the center line and hit a tree.

Angle said none of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The accident is still under investigation.