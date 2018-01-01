Two in Custody After Juvenile Victim Choked, Beaten in Rural Area

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said a juvenile was choked and beaten in a rural area.



The incident happened late Friday night, when authorities said the juvenile agreed to walk to a rural location in Livingston County with two juvenile suspects.

Once the victim was there, authorities said the juvenile was choked multiple times. They also said the suspects attempted to tie the victim up with rope and duct tape.

According to a press release, the victim reported the suspects used a large rock as a weapon in an attempt to strike the victim's head which resulted in injury to the victim.

Authorities said the victim was able to avoid being fully restrained and was able to secure his freedom by agreeing to kill a different person the suspect allegedly disliked.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a parent for treatment to his injuries, and to contact law enforcement.

Livingston County Sheriff's investigated the crime scene, which resulted in the detention of two juvenile suspects.

The Sheriff's Office said no evidence suggests anyone else has been injured or threatened in relation to the case.

The incident is still under investigation.