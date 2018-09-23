Two Atchison men arrested in connection to a home invasion

(KAIR)--Two Atchison men are in custody, held in connection with a late August Atchison home invasion.

According to Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie, 24-year-old Devan Newson and 27-year-old Brandon Williams were apprehended Wednesday.

Newson was located in the 700 block of S Street late Wednesday morning, not long after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Williams was located in the afternoon in the 1000 block of North 2nd Street.

Newson faces charges for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Williams faces charges for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Additional arrests are forthcoming, with Laurie saying search warrants are expected to be issued Thursday for two more suspects.

All of the suspects are accused of playing a role in the August 29 home invasion that happened at 7232 Elm Drive.

Laurie, in August, told MSC News that two men entered the home, armed with a pistol and a knife, and demanded the victim's safe.

They fled after they acquired it.

Laurie said the cash in the safe was believed to be more than $500.