U.S. Olympians Coach Area Athlete's

U.S. Olympians Todd Reich and Brittany Borman held a javelin specific track and field camp Saturday at St. Joe Christian, to help area athletes improve on throwing the javelin.

Scroll for more content...

The javelin went away in the 1930's for the state of Missouri in high school track and field, due to safety concerns for the athletes competing in the event. MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) did a state wide poll to see if schools would want to bring the field event back, and the majority of schools said they would be open to reboot.

Starting in 2015, there was a two year experimental trial period to see how the event would fair out, and with solid success in the two years, 2018 will be the full reinstated year for the javelin to be back in Missouri high school track and field.