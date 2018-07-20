Clear

Union Star boil advisory lifted

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 1:52 PM

(UNION STAR, Mo.)- The boil advisory for Union Star has been lifted. 

The advisory was lifted as of 12:30 Friday afternoon. 

A water main break caused the advisory to begin early Thursday morning. 

No precautionary measures are required. 

