Union Star boil advisory lifted

(UNION STAR, Mo.)- The boil advisory for Union Star has been lifted.
The advisory was lifted as of 12:30 Friday afternoon.
A water main break caused the advisory to begin early Thursday morning.
No precautionary measures are required.
