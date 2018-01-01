NWMSU Mourns Loss of Sophomore Student Killed in Vehicle Crash

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) It was a quiet Monday morning at Northwest Missouri State University as students, faculty and staff continued mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sophomore Morgan McCoy, 19, of Liberty, was killed early Sunday morning from a vehicle that crashed into the side of The Palms Bar and Grill.

Court documents show McCoy was getting ready to leave the bar on Sunday when the accident happened.

"It's the worst phone call you can receive," John Jasinski, NWMSU President, said. "First and foremost, what you think about is in this case the student, Morgan. You think about her family, you think about her family and friends."

McCoy was an elementary education major at Northwest, a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and an employee at the university's School of Education.

"It was very apparent that she was engaged. She was a leader, a self-starter. She was very comfortable with herself, and had confidence," Jasinski said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Alex Catterson, 21, who was taken into custody the day of the accident. Catterson faces charges of 1st degree involuntary manslaughter.

Northwest's spring semester began the Monday after the accident. School officials want to remind any students, faculty, staff and family members that counseling is available through the university.