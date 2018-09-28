LATEST: Police said standoff is over

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The standoff at a home on North 2nd St. is over, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.

Police said it was an investigating a shooting inside a house that occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday. A teenager fired a shot that hit another teenager.

The victim was taken to Mosaic Life Care in an ambulance, SJPD said. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and SJPD said the victim will be released Thursday night.

SJPD said all officers and an armored car were sent to the scene because it was reported that the suspect was still inside the home. The police got a warrant to search the home for evidence of the shooting.

The standoff was called off before 7p.m. Thursday. SJPD said the suspect was not at the scene and they are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the tips hotline at 816-238-TIPS (8477).