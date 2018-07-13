Clear

VA ends transport service due to vandalism

After a second act of vandalism to the VA's transport van in less than a month, the service is done.

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 1:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 1:44 PM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- After a second act of vandalism to the VA's transport van in less than a month, the service is done. 

Scroll for more content...

Due to the act of vandalism, the VA can't provide transport services anymore because they can't identify who or why it's being vandalized. 

"I dont know if they have a greivence against the VA or the national goverment, but we cant park the goverment vehicle downtown because its going to be destroyed," Volunteer driver David Moyers said.

Moyers served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years and drives fellow veterans to medical appointments.

"I dont drive, I don't have a car," U.S. Air Force veteran Glen Mize said. "It affects more than just me it affects a lot of people that use the facility."

"It saddens me that we have people in the community that want to destroy something like this," Moyers said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 107°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
97° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Savannah
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 107°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
We are now over 8.50" below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. We are now in severe to extreme drought conditions, but some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events