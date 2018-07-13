VA ends transport service due to vandalism

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- After a second act of vandalism to the VA's transport van in less than a month, the service is done.

Due to the act of vandalism, the VA can't provide transport services anymore because they can't identify who or why it's being vandalized.

"I dont know if they have a greivence against the VA or the national goverment, but we cant park the goverment vehicle downtown because its going to be destroyed," Volunteer driver David Moyers said.

Moyers served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years and drives fellow veterans to medical appointments.

"I dont drive, I don't have a car," U.S. Air Force veteran Glen Mize said. "It affects more than just me it affects a lot of people that use the facility."

"It saddens me that we have people in the community that want to destroy something like this," Moyers said.