St. Joseph man wins Oklahoma City bodybuilding competition

(ST. Joseph, Mo.)- Father Time catches up with most athletes and can even shorten their careers, but for some local bodybuilders, they're out running the clock.

"The pain these guys go through for the diet to have that moment on stage to get your hand raises is always worth it," Bodybuilder Brian Malchose said.

Bodybuilders spend years working on their physiques- dieting, training, and exercising, all for a chance to take the stage and be crowned champion.

"It's fulfilling to be 54 and hang with these young guys," Gary Vain said.

Vain is 54-year-olds and is a 2-time NPC National Masters champion and a Missouri State Masters champion. He's been competing in bodybuilding since 1994.

"It was horrible," Vain said. "I didn't have the information that's out there now, the diet. I was nervous. I had never done it before."

Vain competed in more than 20 shows and he's even been helping others pave their way in competitions.

"Started talking to Gary and I've probably know Gary for 20 years and thought I had a pretty good physicue and I got into the whole physicue aspect of it with board shorts and the older I got the less I had the small waist and I had to transfer it over to classic physicue, where it's bodybuilding," Malchose said.

Most bodybuilding constests are broken down into three women's division and five men's divisions.

Competitors like Carl Cook will take the stage in a few weeks with months and months of preparation on the line.

"Just hoping to get your body where you need to get it and hoping you're not going to get embarassed for one, but that you're going to be able to do well," Cook said. You want to push yourself. For me, I set a goal and I made it. I got on stage last year, brought the best package I could bring and this year, I just want to better myself. I want to be better than last year."

Vain won his competition on July 14th.

Kendall McDaniel took third in the open division in his amateaur class.

Cook will compete on July 21.

Briana Mendell will aslo compete on July 21.