Van Used to Transport Veterans Vandalized

A van used by a local non-profit to take veterans to doctors appointments is out of commission due to vandalism.

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 9:50 PM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- A van used by a local non-profit to take veterans to doctors appointments is out of commission due to vandalism. 

Volunteers at the Salvation Army found their transportation van had four shattered windows Thursday morning. 


Volunteers are asking for help in identifying who vandalized the van and said some of the vets missed their appointments Thursday. 

"Some of these appointments are time sensitive, too. I can't identify who is in a situation like that, but it's hurting fellow veterans, that's what he is doing," Volunetter David Moyers said. 

Anybody with information is asked to contact the authorities. 

A new van has arrived to replace the vandalized one.

