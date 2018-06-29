Clear
Vandalism closes Aquatic Park Friday

The St. Joseph Aquatic Park will be closed Friday, June 29th, due to vandalism that took place Thursday night.

Posted By: Chris Roush

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The St. Joseph Aquatic Park will be closed Friday, June 29th, due to vandalism that took place Thursday night or early Friday morning.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, a large amount of trash was dumped into the pools at the park. 

Due to the amount of trash and garbage in the water, parks staff decided to treat and sanitize the water as a safety precaution with an anticpiated reopening on Saturday, June 30. 

“It is regrettable that an incident of vandalism forced the closure of the Aquatic Park on one of the hottest days of the year, however, the safety and health of our patrons is of upmost importance,” Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said. 

Krug Pool will be open today from noon to 6 p.m.

Friday will again be hot with high temperatures near 100 degrees. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
