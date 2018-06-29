ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The St. Joseph Aquatic Park will be closed Friday, June 29th, due to vandalism that took place Thursday night or early Friday morning.
According to the Parks and Recreation Department, a large amount of trash was dumped into the pools at the park.
Due to the amount of trash and garbage in the water, parks staff decided to treat and sanitize the water as a safety precaution with an anticpiated reopening on Saturday, June 30.
“It is regrettable that an incident of vandalism forced the closure of the Aquatic Park on one of the hottest days of the year, however, the safety and health of our patrons is of upmost importance,” Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said.
Krug Pool will be open today from noon to 6 p.m.
The St. Joseph Aquatic Park will be closed Friday, June 29th, due to vandalism that took place Thursday night.
Related Content
- Vandalism closes Aquatic Park Friday
- Aquatic Park to Open Memorial Weekend
- Aquatic Park to Open Saturday Morning
- Vandals Damage Construction Equipment
- Vandalism Delays Opening Day for Bartlett Park Playground
- Community Garden Vandalized with Onions
- Downtown Church Hit by Vandal Overnight
- Van Used to Transport Veterans Vandalized
- Church Closings
- CLOSINGS: Complete List of Area Closings