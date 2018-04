(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voters elected Bill McMurray as the 51st mayor of St. Joseph on Tuesday night.

The former Buchanan County Public Administrator beat out local pastor and businessman Beau Walker in a tight race with 51.6 percent of the vote.

Following his victory, McMurray sat down for his first one-on-one interview with KQ2's Alan Van Zandt during KQ2 News at 10.