Warm & Windy Midweek Then Stormy Friday

If you have been dreaming for 70s, even 80 degree weather, it's about to come true. We should see more sunshine and warmer temperatures for your Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 70s. The winds do begin to increase from the south with gusts to near 30 to 35 miles per hour expected. It will bring a high fire danger so you may want to refrain from outdoor burning over the next couple of days. Much of the same sunny weather remains for Thursday with highs going up to near 80 degrees and gusty winds.

Scroll for more content...

By Friday, temperaturess cool down slightly with highs in the middle 70s. Right now, there is a chance of rain in the forecast for Friday evening as another storm system will push through the area. The timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe. We are now under a "Slight Risk" for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. We'll continue to keep you updated.

It will be cooler behind this system for the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Partly sunny and breezy for Sunday with some chances of rain. We could even see a slight chance of snow for Sunday. Sunny skies and cool to kick off the new workweek with highs in the lower 50s on Monday to the middle 60s by Tuesday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android