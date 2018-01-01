Warm & Windy Tuesday Before Super Blue Blood Moon Event

We are waking up to the 20s with cloudy skies on this Tuesday morning. The clouds will clear up and the sunshine will peak through this afternoon. It will be a warmer day today as well with highs climbing into the upper 40s as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds pick up from the south, making it a windy one out there. Winds could be gusting from 30-35 miles per hour at times. It might be a good idea to refrain from any outdoor burning until the winds die down on Wednesday.

We have partly cloudy skies in the forecast for tonight. Let's hope Mother Nature gets to allow us to see the rare Super Blue Blood Moon. For the first time in 152 years, a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse will coincide. It will make the full moon appear larger, brighter and give that reddish color. It will start at 4:51 a.m with the peak happening at 6:51 a.m. and ending at 7:26 a.m. Just look out to the west. You can't miss it!

We'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies before a cold front passes through late Wednesday. Behind it, temperatures will be dropping into the mid 30s on Thursday and Friday, with partly sunny skies. We still have a chance to see rain and snow showers on Saturday. Some snow showers could linger into Sunday with highs only in the middle 20s. We'll continue to watch it as the week goes on!



