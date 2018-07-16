Clear

Warm and muggy to start the week

The week will start off warm and muggy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Rain chances will increase on Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system passes through with highs in the middle 80s. So far we're not sure on how much rain we can get, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in.

Beyond that, dry conditions return heading into the weekend. Sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 100°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 98°
