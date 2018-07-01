Warmer Days Ahead



Sunday ended on a fantastic note with comfortable temperatures and partly cloudy skies. As for tonight, expect these nice conditions to continue. Mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the 60s.

For Monday, clear skies are expected but the heat will be moving back into the area. Once again, we will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

On Independence Day, highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice evening for some firework displays. Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday of next week with highs in the 90s. And we do cool down, a bit, next weekend with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

