Warmer January Temperatures On The Way

We are waking up to the 20s this morning, but above normal late January temperatures are on tap for your Wednesday. The sunshine will start to make its way back into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri as high pressure continues to build back in to the Central Plains. High temperatures will today make it into the upper 40s.



By the end of the week we will see high temperatures reach in to the middle to upper 50s, maybe even 60 by Friday. Southwest winds on Thursday will start picking up again brining in very windy conditions into Friday. That with the dry conditions could bring a potntial fire danger as we end the workweek, so it may be a good idea to refrain from any outdoor burning.

There's still a chance for a few showers late Friday night into early Saturday as we cool back down into the lower 40s. Very quiet weather heading into early next week with temperatures remaining in the 40s before we go back up to the 50s on Tuesday.