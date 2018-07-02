Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday and it looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the mid 90s by Tuesday.
On Independence Day, highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice evening for some firework displays.
Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday of next week with highs in the 90s. And we do cool down, a bit, next weekend with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- Warming up on Tuesday
- A windy and warm Tuesday
- Temperatures Continue to Warm on Tuesday.
- Warm & A Bit Stormy for Tuesday
- Warm & Windy Tuesday Before Super Blue Blood Moon Event
- Windy and Warm Wednesday
- Warm and Sunny Wednesday
- Warming up on Wednesday
- A Warm and Windy Monday
- Another Warm Day on Thursday