Clear

Warming up on Tuesday

Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday and it looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the mid 90s by Tuesday.

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 3:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano


Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday and it looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the mid 90s by Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

On Independence Day, highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice evening for some firework displays.

Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday of next week with highs in the 90s. And we do cool down, a bit, next weekend with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday and it looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the mid 90s by Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events