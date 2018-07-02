Warming up on Tuesday



Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday and it looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the mid 90s by Tuesday.

On Independence Day, highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice evening for some firework displays.

Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday of next week with highs in the 90s. And we do cool down, a bit, next weekend with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

