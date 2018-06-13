Warming up on Wednesday



After a stormy night across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we are finally starting to see some clearing skies. A cooler Tuesday with more clouds around the area.

Heading into midweek, quiet conditions are expected. Wednesday will be a very nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. Thursday, temps begin to warm back up as highs reach into the low 90s. Slight storm chances do exist both Wednesday and Thursday.

As for the rest of the week and into the weekend, summer heat takes over with highs in the low to mid 90s through the weekend. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny. Father's Day is looking dry but HOT with highs in the low 90s.

