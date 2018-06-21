(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A water main break has closed a road in St. Joseph.

Scroll for more content...

Crews responded to Pickett Road between the Belt Highway and 40th Street around 2am this morning.

City water and Missouri American Water are both on scene fixing what they say is an eight-inch water main break.

They were unsure how long it would take to make repairs.

As of 6:30am Monday morning, officials had not yet openned the road.