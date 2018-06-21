Clear

Water Main Break

Missouri American Water is responding to a water main break on Pickett Road.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 7:43 AM
Posted By: Matthew Rinehart

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A water main break has closed a road in St. Joseph.

Scroll for more content...

Crews responded to Pickett Road between the Belt Highway and 40th Street around 2am this morning.

City water and Missouri American Water are both on scene fixing what they say is an eight-inch water main break.

They were unsure how long it would take to make repairs.

As of 6:30am Monday morning, officials had not yet openned the road.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
We officially started the first day of summer on this Thursday at 5:07 a.m. CT but it's certainly not going to feel like it as it's going to be a rainy and cool day ahead across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area giving us another good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the lower 70s so it's going to feel like more of an early spring day on the longest day of the year with 14 hours & 59 minutes of sunlight. Enjoy it because the days are only going to get shorter from here on out for the rest of 2018.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events