Clear

Watch: Group uses music to help spread anti-bullying message

A group uses music to help spread its anti-bullying message.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 7:45 AM

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— A group uses music to help spread its anti-bullying message.

According to Wallet Hub, Missouri is ranked as the third worst state in the United States for bullying. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
We are waking up to clear skies and another brisk chilly morning across NW Missouri and NE Kansas with low temperatures in the lower 40s into the upper 30s! You will definitely need the jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures will warm nicely back up to near normal into the middle 70s by Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events