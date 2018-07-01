Clear

Water Main Break Shuts Down 9th Street

A water main break Sunday morning closes 9th Street between Francis and Felix streets in downtown St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul. 1, 2018 1:14 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

ST. JOSEPH, MO

A water main break Sunday morning caused 9th Street between Francis and Felix streets in downtown St. Joseph to be shut down.

According to Missouri American Water, the break is on a 12 inch pipe beneath the street. Crews were on scene Sunday morning working to repair the pipe. The break did not cause local businesses in the area to lose water.

Repairs are likely to be completed Sunday afternoon. It is unclear when 9th Street will reopen but city officials do expect it to be closed for the rest of the weekend.

