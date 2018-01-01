Clear

Western Baseball Drops Contest In Emporia

Western baseball was unable to continue the win-streak in Emporia, Falling 11-10.

EMPORIA, Kan - Western baseball (17-14, 10-8)three-game winning streak comes to an end as Emporia State (18-13, 9-9) wins the midweek contest, 11-10.

Western found themselves in a hole early. Emporia score 11 runs in the first three innings. The Griffons held the Hornets scoreless the rest of the way beind Preston Bailey and Kellan Richards.

Western attempted a big comeback, but five runs in the last five innings were not enough to reach the 11 runs of Emporia.

The Griffons head to Tahlequah, Oklahoma for a three-game set with Northeastern State. Game one of the series is 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 7 at Thomas C. Rousey Field. 

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
