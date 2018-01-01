Western Baseball Drops Contest In Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan - Western baseball (17-14, 10-8)three-game winning streak comes to an end as Emporia State (18-13, 9-9) wins the midweek contest, 11-10.

Scroll for more content...



Western found themselves in a hole early. Emporia score 11 runs in the first three innings. The Griffons held the Hornets scoreless the rest of the way beind Preston Bailey and Kellan Richards.

Western attempted a big comeback, but five runs in the last five innings were not enough to reach the 11 runs of Emporia.

The Griffons head to Tahlequah, Oklahoma for a three-game set with Northeastern State. Game one of the series is 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 7 at Thomas C. Rousey Field.