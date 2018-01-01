Western Baseball Falls in Rivalry Game to Northwest

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Griffon baseball (18-17, 11-11) falls to rival Northwest (20-15, 14-6) in a high scoring affair, 13-9 Wednesday.

The Griffons started off on the right note. They blanked the Bearcats in the top of the first and scored two runs in the bottom half to take an early lead. That's where it fell apart.

A five-run inning for Northwest in the second inning put the Griffons in danger. But Casey Danley hit a two-run home run to make it 5-4. Then in the third, Nolan Meyer hit a solo-shot and thanks to a balk, Ryan Smith was able to cross the plate to take a 6-5 lead.

Northwest Responded in the fourth with four rund of their own to make it 9-6. From there the Bearcats were able to hold-off any sort of comeback the Griffons would attempt.

The Griffons are back at it Thursday with a home game against Lindenwood starting at 6:00 p.m. Northwest plays a double-header Thursday at home against Pittsburg State starting at noon.