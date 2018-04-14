Western Baseball Wins Series Finale Against Lindenwood

ST. JOSEPH – Missouri Western baseball (20-18, 12-12) shuts-out Lindenwood (18-20, 10-15) 8-0 to win the series, Friday.

Pitchers Jacob Miller and Preston Bailey struck-out seven batters combined to hold the Lions to three hits.

The Griffons were able to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning when Brooks Day singled to score Casey Danley. Levi Schreiner hit a sac-fly to drive in Nolan Meyer for another run.

Western plays agian Tuesday against Emporia State. First pitch is 5 p.m. at the Spring Sports Complex.