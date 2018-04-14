Clear

Western Baseball Wins Series Finale Against Lindenwood

Missouri Western baseball earns the series win against Lindenwood with 8-0 rout.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 10:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 12:02 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH – Missouri Western baseball (20-18, 12-12) shuts-out Lindenwood (18-20, 10-15) 8-0 to win the series, Friday.

Scroll for more content...

Pitchers Jacob Miller and Preston Bailey struck-out seven batters combined to hold the Lions to three hits.

The Griffons were able to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning when Brooks Day singled to score Casey Danley. Levi Schreiner hit a sac-fly to drive in Nolan Meyer for another run.

Western plays agian Tuesday against Emporia State. First pitch is 5 p.m. at the Spring Sports Complex.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Overnight, thunderstorms move off to the east. Winds will eventually change from the south to northwest as a cold front moves through. Low temps fall into the upper 40s. Saturday and Sunday will have the potential for some rain, and yes even some snow late on Saturday and into Sunday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events