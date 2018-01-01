Clear

Western Professor Receives Governor’s Award

A professor at Missouri Western State University has been recognized by the state for her outstanding contributions to education.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 11:14 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 12:02 AM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A professor at Missouri Western State University has been recognized by the state for her outstanding contributions to education.

Dr. Pam Clary, assistant professor and director of social work, received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Education. Lieutenant Governor Michael Parsons presented Clary with the award at a luncheon in Jefferson City on April 5.

“That totally took me by surprise. I’m deeply humbled, because Missouri Western has very high quality professors here on campus. I could not do this job without the support of the faculty, the support of our department and our administration,” Clary said.

Clary began teaching at Western in 2007, and was nominated for the award for her efforts in driving student involvement through service.

Clery serves as the faculty advisor for the Organization of Student Social Workers, a club focused on service projects throughout the community. The organization received an award in 2017 from the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness for the annual Walk for the Homeless 5K.

The Governor’s Award for Excellence in Education is given annually to one faculty member from each public university across the state.

