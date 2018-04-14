Clear

Western Softball Earns Split on Senior Day

The Missouri Western Softball team fights back after a 4-0 loss in game one to win game two of the double-header against Nebraska-Kearney, 3-0.

ST. JOSEPH – Missouri Western softball (22-23, 13-7) fights back after a 4-0 loss in game one, to win game two of the double-header against Nebraska Kearney (14-27, 10-14), 3-0

Kaili Hinds earned her fourth-straight shutout and extended her scoreless innings streak to 26 with the game two win. 

It was senior day at Spring Sports Complex. The senior class of Riley Wilson, Barbara Billingsley, Shelbie Atwell and Rebekah Mueller were honored following game two. The seniors combined for 141 wins during their careers. The class was a part of the 2016 MIAA regular season and tournament championship teams, advancing to the NCAA Central Region Championships the past three seasons.

Western's final two home games were re-scheduled for Tuesday, April 17 against Pittsburg State. The final doubleheader at Spring Sports Complex of 2018 begins at 4 p.m.

