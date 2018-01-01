Clear

Western Softball Sweeps Missouri Southern Thursday

Western softball swung their way to a sweep of Missouri Southern Thursday.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo – Western softball (19-22, 10-6) drives in a total of 20 runs to sweep of Missouri Southern (19-23, 6-10), Thursday.

Griffon,  Shelby Uhl, hit three home runs between the two games. She also added three doubles in the dominating performance.

The Griffons 10-run ruled the Lions in game one. Finishing the game in five innings by a 13-2 finals. Game two saw Western win a closer game, 7-4.

Western's doubleheader against Pittsburg State, Saturday has been postponed. No announcement on the rescheduling has been made.

The Griffons return to action next Saturday, April 14 against Fort Hays State.

