Where to watch 4th of July display in St. Joseph

Here's everything you need to know about where to watch St. Joseph's Fourth of July fireworks display:

City of St. Joseph Fireworks Display:

When: 15 minutes after dark July 4.

What: Annual City of St. Joseph fireworks show on the riverfront.

Where: Good viewing locations are available at the parking lots located at the Remington Nature Center and Heritage Park Complex. Due to construction on Waterworks Road between downtown and Highland Avenue, there will be a change in the way that traffic is routed out of the event after the fireworks show has concluded. Those parked in the Remington Nature Center parking lot will exit onto I-229 South and those parked at the Heritage Park complex will be routed either down Highland Avenue or I-229 North.

Cost: Free

St. Joseph Mustangs:

When: July 4 after game.

What: Extended fireworks show with patriotic soundtrack after the game. Veterans and active military on Party Deck for free. Camouflage jersey auction fundraiser.

Where: Phil Welch Stadium