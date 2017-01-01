Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Parts of NWMO and NEKS

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A bitterly cold week is setting up for NW Missouri and NE Kansas as we go into the last week of 2017.

Scroll for more content...

After a few passing morning snow showers, the cloudy skies will clear out this afternoon with highs only reaching the mid teens on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be going down to near below zero with mostly clear skies.

We are under a Wind Chill Advisory for Wednesday morning from midnight until 10 am. Expect wind chills to range from 10 below zero to 19 below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Hypothermia can also occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.