Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Tuesday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)-The snow has moved out and now the cold arctic air is moving in as a strong cold front has passed us. The sunshine is making a return, but temperatures will be dropping throughout the day into the single digits by Monday afternoon. It's going to be breezy out there as well with winds coming out of the NW gusting up to 25-30 miles per hour at times.

We will be going down to below zero-degree temperatures heading into Tuesday morning, but with the wind chills, it's going to feel like -20 to -25 degrees. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 6pm Monday thru Noon Tuesday so stay warm and bundle up well.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Hypothermia can also occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.