Windy and Warm Wednesday



We saw a warmer but still below average Tuesday but warmer temperatures are on the way. Wednesday should see more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The winds do begin to increase with gusts to near 30 mph expected. Thursday, much of the same with highs in the upper 70s and gusty winds.

By Friday, temps cool slightly with highs in the lower 70s. Right now, there is a chance of rain in the forecast for Friday evening as another storm system will push through the area. Timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon / evening. It will be cooler behind this system for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

Partly sunny and breezy for Sunday with highs in the middle 40s. Sunny skies and cool to kick off the new workweek with highs in the lower 50s on Monday.

