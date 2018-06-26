Winston Woman Killed in Clinton County Crash

Clinton County, Mo.- A Winston, Mo. woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning in Clinton County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Margaret Welton was driving north on unnamed road within Wallace State Park, when her vehicle hit a slight down hill curve and she lost control of the car on the wet road.
Welton's vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
Officials said Welton died at the scene.
She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
