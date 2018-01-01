wx_icon Saint Joseph 19°

Winter Weather Advisory in Some Areas

Posted: Jan. 13, 2018 5:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 13, 2018 5:34 PM
Posted By: Ryan Rose

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until noon on Sunday for areas off to our west. We'll be looking at more snow possible on Sunday night heading into early Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Total snow accumulations between the two systems are looking to be around 1-2" before more cold air settles in. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the single digits after starting off below zero.

