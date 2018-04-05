Winter Weather Returns Friday



We got a taste of Spring-like weather today in the St. Joseph area but unfortunately things begin to change tonight. A new batch of wintry weather is set to move into the area on Friday.

Another system begins to impact us here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Friday. A mix of rain and snow is possible throughout the day. As of now, northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas could see a trace to an inch of snow. The forecast continues to evolve so we will continute to track this system, so stay tuned for more weather updates. Temperatures will go back down to below normal into the weekend with highs in the mid 30s on Friday and the lower 40s Saturday.

Saturday should be mostly sunny with another chance of a rain/snow mix by Sunday as temperatures stay in the lower 40s for highs. Mostly sunny for your Monday and Tuesday with highs going back up to the lower 50s. A chance of rain is back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.