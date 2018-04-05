Clear

Winter Weather Returns Friday

We got a taste of Spring-like weather today in the St. Joseph area but unfortunately things begin to change tonight. A new batch of wintry weather is set to move into the area on Friday.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 3:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 3:55 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso


We got a taste of Spring-like weather today in the St. Joseph area but unfortunately things begin to change tonight. A new batch of wintry weather is set to move into the area on Friday.

Scroll for more content...


Another system begins to impact us here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Friday. A mix of rain and snow is possible throughout the day. As of now, northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas could see a trace to an inch of snow. The forecast continues to evolve so we will continute to track this system, so stay tuned for more weather updates. Temperatures will go back down to below normal into the weekend with highs in the mid 30s on Friday and the lower 40s Saturday.

Saturday should be mostly sunny with another chance of a rain/snow mix by Sunday as temperatures stay in the lower 40s for highs. Mostly sunny for your Monday and Tuesday with highs going back up to the lower 50s. A chance of rain is back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events