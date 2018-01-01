Woman Sent to Hospital after Late Night Robbery

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A woman was sent to the hospital late Friday night after police said a man robbed and assaulted her.

The robbery happened outside the South Belt Dollar Tree around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was a Dollar Tree employee who was leaving work for the night when the man approached her.

Police would not confirm the items the man stole from the woman. She was sent to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The suspect is still at large. Police said he was a light skinned male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The name of the victim has not been released, and the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.