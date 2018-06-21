Clear

Woman Sought for Questioning in Vehicle Theft

The Platte County Sheriff's office is looking to identify a woman being sought for questioning in a vehicle theft and the use of credit and debit cards that were in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a woman they want to question in connection to a crime.

Authorities said the woman, pictured in surveillance footage, may be connected to a car theft and use of credit and debit cards that were in the car when it was stolen. 

The stolen vehicle is described as a silver or grey four-door Mitsubishi Gallant. 

The vehicle is missing both rear hub caps. 

Anyone with information regarding the woman is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff's Office at 816-858-3465 or the the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

