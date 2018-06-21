Woman Sought for Questioning in Vehicle Theft

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a woman they want to question in connection to a crime.

Authorities said the woman, pictured in surveillance footage, may be connected to a car theft and use of credit and debit cards that were in the car when it was stolen.

The stolen vehicle is described as a silver or grey four-door Mitsubishi Gallant.

The vehicle is missing both rear hub caps.

Anyone with information regarding the woman is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff's Office at 816-858-3465 or the the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.