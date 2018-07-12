Clear

Woman seeks return of loved one's stolen ashes

Clarissa Fisher wants answers to who broke into her garage in broad daylight Monday stealing everything from jewelry to speakers to her most coveted possession--the ashes of her uncle, Randy Eugene Keyes.

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 5:12 PM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:11 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Clarissa Fisher wants answers to who broke into her garage in broad daylight Monday stealing everything from jewelry to speakers to her most coveted possession--the ashes of her uncle, Randy Eugene Keyes.

"They could've taken everything else in the garage, just if they left my photos and my uncle's ashes, I would have been okay," Fisher said.

Fisher has spent the last 48 hours seeking answers as to who broke into the garage and she's even put up a $100 reward for the return of her uncle's ashes.

"My uncle's ashes were in a brown leather box, about this tall and this wide and had a metal clasp," Fisher said. "The leather was stamped on the top and sides to have a design, kind of looked like a wicker design."

Fisher doesn't believe she was targeted and she just wants her baby books and the ashes returned.

"My uncle and I were very close and it was a bond that was unbreakable," Fisher said. "I lost my uncle's ashes and it was like I lost him again and it's important to me because it's the last part I have of my uncle. I don't have anything else of him."

