Woman seeks return of loved one's stolen ashes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Clarissa Fisher wants answers to who broke into her garage in broad daylight Monday stealing everything from jewelry to speakers to her most coveted possession--the ashes of her uncle, Randy Eugene Keyes.

"They could've taken everything else in the garage, just if they left my photos and my uncle's ashes, I would have been okay," Fisher said.

Fisher has spent the last 48 hours seeking answers as to who broke into the garage and she's even put up a $100 reward for the return of her uncle's ashes.

"My uncle's ashes were in a brown leather box, about this tall and this wide and had a metal clasp," Fisher said. "The leather was stamped on the top and sides to have a design, kind of looked like a wicker design."

Fisher doesn't believe she was targeted and she just wants her baby books and the ashes returned.

"My uncle and I were very close and it was a bond that was unbreakable," Fisher said. "I lost my uncle's ashes and it was like I lost him again and it's important to me because it's the last part I have of my uncle. I don't have anything else of him."