Women Learn to TAKE Control with Self Defense Training

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kiwanis Club spent Saturday teaching women how to take safety into their own hands. Kiwanis partnered with the Ali Kemp Foundation for their 4th annual TAKE defense training session at the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex at Missouri Western.

Scroll for more content...

In 2002 19 year-old Ali Kemp was murdered while working at a local pool in Johnson County. Sixteen years later her parents are working to insure other women don’t fall victim to predators.

Ali’s father, Roger Kemp, started TAKE defense courses in 2005 to help other women learn to be safe in their communities.

“My wife and I realized the world had changed. Women needed to know how to defend themselves,” Kemp said.

The TAKE self defense class offered free instruction for over 100 women and girls on what to do if they find themselves in threatening situations.

The TAKE self defense class was the first course Linda Midyett had taken on personal safety, and said she learned a lot from the program.

“They give lots of very easy tips to remember, things that you can do in all kinds of situations,” Midyett said. “Things happen at all ages, so it’s important to have information and tools to keep ourselves safe.”

The class taught hands on techniques for getting out of dangerous situations.

Kiwanis Club Board member Meaghan Simpson and said the program highlighted the reality of violence against women.

“One of the things that they go through in the training is that this can happen anytime anywhere.Women just need to always be mindful of their surroundings and what is going on around them,” Simpson said.

While the topic of abuse and assault might have been intimidating, Kemp said fear isn’t the driving force for instruction.

“We’re not about making people afraid, scared or paranoid, that’s not what we’re about. We’re about women being safe,” Kemp said.

The all female course focused on empowering women to take charge of any situation and defend themselves if confronted by an attacker.

“It’s very gratifying when women say your class has saved my life, it’s very humbling.But every woman that has told us that, this sticks with me, they say I don’t know why he picked me,” Kemp said.

A predator’s motive might be a chilling thought for many of the women, but a crucial reminder for participants to be aware at all times.

“I think we are all vulnerable and we just need to be empowered and take care of ourselves,” Midyett said.

Through community donations and the support of area sponsors the Kiwanis Club was able to present the Ali Kemp Foundation with a check for $1,500 to continue providing self defense training on their university tours. For more information on the Ali Kemp Foundation or to find a self defense course, log on to http://www.takedefense.org/.