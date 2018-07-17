Clear
Women's Championship Golf In St. Joseph

Women's amateur golf championship

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 6:55 PM
Updated: Jul. 17, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

This is the 80th annual Womens Amateur Championship for the Missouri Golf Association. This tournament is made up of 56 players from around the midwest region and will be in action from July 16-18th.

The St. Joseph County Club has hosted the Womens Amateur Championship more then any other golf course in the state of Missouri, and will make this year the eigth overall time that it has been in St. Joseph. 


