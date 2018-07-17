This is the 80th annual Womens Amateur Championship for the Missouri Golf Association. This tournament is made up of 56 players from around the midwest region and will be in action from July 16-18th.
Scroll for more content...
The St. Joseph County Club has hosted the Womens Amateur Championship more then any other golf course in the state of Missouri, and will make this year the eigth overall time that it has been in St. Joseph.
Related Content
- Women's Championship Golf In St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph
- Magicians Converge on St. Joseph
- Fall Colors of St. Joseph
- Flu Virus 'Infects' St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Primary Election Results
- St Joseph Beats the Heat
- New St. Joseph Animal Shelter Proposal Explained