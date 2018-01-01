Clear

Wright Named SJSD Board of Education President

The St. Joseph School District's Board of Education voted Monday on who would become the board's next president.

In a board meeting, Seth Wright was announced as president after running unopposed. He was voted in with only board member Lori Prussman abstaining from the vote.

In a board meeting, Seth Wright was announced as president after running unopposed. He was voted in with only board member Lori Prussman abstaining from the vote.

Board member Tami Pasley, also running unopposed, was named Vice President.

Wright is a first time Board of Education member, bring voted in at last Tuesday's general election. 

Two of the new Board members, Wright and Lute Atieh, were sworn in at Monday's meeting.

