Cameron, Missouri- Wallace “Wally” James Hunsaker, 71

Services: 11:00 Am, Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Cameron Ward Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 12:06 PM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Wallace J. Hunsaker
1946-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Wallace “Wally” James Hunsaker, 71, Cameron, passed away on July 16, 2018.
Wally was born on December 12, 1946 in St. Anthony, Idaho to James and Florence (Meng) Hunsaker. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin grandchildren.
Wally was a member of the Cameron Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Survivors: 5 daughters, Sandi (Roger) Hahn, Osborn, MO; Valerie (Charles) Robertson, Killeen, TX, Syndee (Steve) Schneider, Shawnee, OK, Kymberly Hunsaker, Harker Heights, TX and Lori (Phil) Walley, Layton, UT; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Services: 11:00 Am, Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Cameron Ward Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mr. Hunsaker has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or ALS . Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

